Dozens seeking entry and exit from Nairobi turned back

Dozens of people seeking entry and exit from Nairobi were Monday turned back as the government moved to ensure strict adherence to measures put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A spot check by Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) on the Rironi roadblock along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway revealed that everyone passing through the roadblock was asked to explain why they were leaving or seeking entry into the capital city considering Nairobi has seen an exponential rise in coronavirus infections.

Those who failed to provide adequate documentation or reasons for travel were immediately turned back.

The government is limiting movement of people in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Mandera counties, with only those providing essential services being allowed through albeit under some strict guidelines.

So far, Kenya has recorded 363 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country with the bulk of the infections being in the five Counties.