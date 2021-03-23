Dozens taken ill after consuming meat from camel carcass in West Pokot

A village feast turned into sorrow Tuesday after about 200 people fell ill after consuming meat from a dead camel.

What was supposed to be a meat festival for the residents of Kagwatatuk village Alale ward, Pokot North sub county would prove costly.

The villagers are said to have developed cases of serious diarrhea and stomachaches shortly after consuming meat from the dead camel which is reported to have been sick for a while.

From young children to the elderly, it was desperate times as the effects of the noxious delicacy took its toll with cries from the young ones renting the air.

Medical personnel drawn from Alale health centre and Kacheliba sub county hospital responded immediately attending to the desperate cases with many patients placed on drips.

The most severe cases were transferred to the Alale health centre as health workers rushed against time to stabilize them.

No fatalities were reported even as health experts commenced analysis on samples of the camel meat.