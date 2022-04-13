DP: All set for UDA nominations set for Thursday

ByClaire Wanja
Tags

Deputy President William Ruto says all is set for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations set for Thursday and will go on as planned.

He said all arrangements were complete and ballot materials dispatched.

Dr Ruto assured the country that the exercise will be conducted in a fair, transparent and democratic way.

Meanwhile, MC Jessy (Jasper Muthomi) has joined DP Ruto’s presidential campaign team.

This is after postponing his parliamentary bid in favor of Mwiti Kathaara for the South Imenti Seat.

  

Latest posts

Kenyans can now use mobile app to report health issues

Claire Wanja

Fuel crisis affecting productivity in other sectors of the economy, ICPAK

Beth Nyaga

Primaries losers given 10 days to run as independent candidates

Muraya Kamunde

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More