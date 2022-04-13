DP: All set for UDA nominations set for Thursday

Deputy President William Ruto says all is set for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations set for Thursday and will go on as planned.

He said all arrangements were complete and ballot materials dispatched.

Let us be peaceful. The nominations will be free, fair and democratic. pic.twitter.com/OdBi93PV12 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 13, 2022

Dr Ruto assured the country that the exercise will be conducted in a fair, transparent and democratic way.

Meanwhile, MC Jessy (Jasper Muthomi) has joined DP Ruto’s presidential campaign team.

MC Jessy (Jasper Muthomi) will join the presidential campaign team after postponing his parliamentary bid in favor of Mwiti Kathaara for the South Imenti Seat. pic.twitter.com/WQkwImMqvp — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 13, 2022

This is after postponing his parliamentary bid in favor of Mwiti Kathaara for the South Imenti Seat.