Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for enhanced cooperation between Kenya and the United Kingdom especially in security, Agriculture, trade and investment, and climate change sectors.

DP Gachagua spoke Wednesday morning after holding talks with the new British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan who replaced Jane Marriott after serving for four years.

The DP noted that Kenya and Britain enjoys a long history of cordial relations and mutual interest and emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthen the ties.

Ambassador Wigan committed to ensure the two countries maintain the diplomatic ties they have enjoyed over the years and build on them.

Britain is one of the main importers of Kenyan tea and coffee.

The country is currently implementing reforms in the sector to position it as one of the highest foreign exchange earners.

Ambassador Neil committed to play a role in improving the sector through seeking markets for the products in the UK.