DP calls on Kamba community to embrace Government

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to the leaders from the Lower Eastern to steer the unity agenda of the region and foster working relations with the government for smooth service delivery saying the government is willing to embrace all leaders.

He called on the Kamba community to embrace the government saying it is willing to work with every community. The DP hailed the community as brave and courageous with unity of purpose that should be emulated.

He spoke this while delivering a condolence message from President William Ruto to the family of Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka Kawaya who lost his mother Anne Kalekye Musau during burial at Ulaani Village, Mwala Constituency in Machakos County.

The DP eulogised Mama Anne Kalekye Musau as a strong, independent woman with values worth emulating.

Leaders from the region who were in attendance implored upon the government to address issues of water and roads in Machakos and the larger lower eastern region.

The DP said that the region is among priority areas in regards to the development of dams that the Kenya Kwanza government is constructing.