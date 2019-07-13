DP calls for dialogue to resolve counties revenue allocation stalemate

Deputy President William Ruto has called for dialogue between the National Assembly and the Senate in a bid to resolve the counties revenue allocation stalemate.

DP Ruto said there was no need for the Senate to take the matter to court, yet it could be solved amicably through dialogue.

Speaking during a tour of development projects in Tharaka Nithi County on Saturday, Dr Ruto said consultation and cooperation are key to resolving issues pertaining to the revenue allocation as enshrined in the Constitution.

“I want to persuade them (National Assembly and Senate) to work together by engaging in discussions, engagements and cooperation with various arms of the government as enshrined in our Constitution in solving the issue of revenue allocation. There is no need to resort to mechanisms that can bring conflict,” said Dr Ruto.

He added: “It’s not necessary to take drastic steps like going to court because the move will only benefit lawyers. Let us sit down and come up with amicable solution to the problem.”

Ruto urged governors to reconsider threats of seeking legal redress over the County allocation fund delays and instead give dialogue a chance.

Friday, governors said they will march to the National Assembly to demand an explanation on why they are opposed to release of funds to the devolved units.

Speaking separately, legislators Richard Tongi of Nyaribari Chache, Caleb Amisi of Saboti and their Yatta counterpart Charles Kilonzo dismissed threats by the Governors as inconsequential and challenged them to show what they have done with the previous allocations in their respective counties.

National assembly and senate are sharply divided over the Division of Revenue Bill, 2019.

While senators are pushing the 47 counties allocated 335 billion shillings in the next financial year, their counterparts in the national assembly want the devolved units allocated 310 billion shillings.