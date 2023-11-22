DP distributes relief food to flood victims in Mombasa

More than 1,000 families affected by the ongoing El Nino rains in Kisauni, Mombasa County on Tuesday benefited with relief food from the government as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua asked the devolved units to enhance support to victims of the disaster.

Urging Mombasa County Government to assist persons affected by the floods in Kisauni, the Deputy President said the governor Abdulswamad Nassir-led county government should allocate and release funds to complement mitigation efforts of the National Government.

“We urge counties to do more in assisting persons affected by the rains. Please emulate Wajir, Mandera and Garissa county governments which have complimented the efforts of the national government in supporting persons incurring losses as a result of the rains,” he said.

He spoke at Barawa village, Kisauni, while distributing food and non-food items to families displaced by the long rains. Their homes were submerged by flood waters and household items destroyed.

They received food items like rice, beans, maize, cooking oil and non-food items including mattresses, blankets and utensils.

The Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was accompanied by the Cabinet Secretary for East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) and Regional Development Peninah Malonza, Principal Secretary National Treasury Dr Chris Kiptoo, chairman of the National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee Kuria Kimani (Molo MP), Mohammed Ali (Nyali MP), Feisal Bader (Msambweni MP), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Lamu Senator Joseph Kamau Githuku.

The Deputy President called on the counties to unclog water ways and other drainage systems and enhance financial, technical and logistical support.

He raised concern that though Elnino rains were wreaking havoc, some county governments were yet to enhance the mitigation measures.

“The national government is responding to the situation to save people including deployment of helicopters and other emergency services to deliver aid,” he said.