Deputy President elect Rigathi Gachagua has urged the electorate in Rongai constituency, Nakuru county to turn up and vote for the UDA,s candidate on the 29th of August 2022.Rigathi who was accompanied by a section of leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza said it’s the mandate of Kenyans to elect leaders wisely without fear or intimidation. He made the remarks in Nakuru while campaigning for UDA’s Paul Chebor ahead of Monday’s poll.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...