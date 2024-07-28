DP Gachagua appeals to Kenyans to support Ruto’s broad-based gov’t

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he fully supports President William Ruto’s decision on appointment of new Cabinet Secretaries and is ready to work with the nominees upon approval by Parliament.

Gachagua said that his work is to assist the President, and he is okay with the formation of a broad-based Government, under which four members of the opposition party have been nominated to the new Cabinet.

“I have no objection with the new nominees and formation of broad-based Government by the President. Let the new nominees come we work together for the people of Kenya. As the Deputy President and Principal Assistant to the President, my work is to support him, respect and be loyal to him. I support his decisions,” said Gachagua dispelling claims of discontentment.

The DP said the four nominees -Wycliffe Oparanya, Hassan Joho, John Mbadi and Opiyo Wandayi- picked from Orange Democratic Movement are welcome to the Cabinet.

Speaking after a church service in Nyandarua, Gachagua said the broad-based Government will help the President succeed in implementing his development plan.

“We have no problem (with formation of broad-based Government by the President); we are contented with his decision. Let the new nominees come we work together for the people of Kenya. My work is to support the President, be loyal, advise and work with him,” said Gachagua.

While asking Kenyans to rally behind the President, the DP said he will continue carrying out his mandate as the principal assistant to the President.

After the Church service, the Deputy President addressed the people at Engineer Town where he reiterated his call for national unity and asked leaders embrace each other.

He urged Kenyans to participate in governance, decision-making processes.

“Voters and Kenyans in general should start questioning their leaders to enhance accountability in governance and make the leaders accountable on the decisions they make on public issues. The political leaders that are being used to pull others down and drive a wedge in the Mt Kenya community should be cautious because their mission will fail,” he said.

Similarly, Gachagua called on political leaders to focus their energies on pushing for issues that will benefit the socio-economic growth of the people and shun propaganda and divisive politics of ‘pulling down top leaders’.

On development, the Deputy President highlighted the Government’s development plan and stated that the Ruto Administration will increase access to subsidised to reach more farmers to improve the country’s food productivity.

“We will supply more fertilizer so that all farmers can benefit and concentrate on food production. Construction of Nyandarua Industrial Park, is ongoing to benefit farmers. Plans for construction of Engineer market are ongoing and other projects,” said Gachagua.

He added that the Government has set aside Ksh1 billion to boost rural electricity program in Nyandarua County and connect more rural households to power.

He further announced that the Government has allocated funds for establishment of a Museum in honour of former freedom fighters Dedan Kimathi and Mukami Kimathi.

“Funds for construction of a Museum for our freedom hero Kimathi and his wife Mukami have been set aside,” he said.

He was accompanied by Nyandarua Governor Dr Kiarie Badilisha, Deputy Governor Mathara Mwangi, Senators John Methu (Nyandarua) and Karungo Thang’wa (Kiambu), Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara and MCAs led by Nyandarua County Assembly Majority leader Mwangi Nyagah, among other leaders.

Gachagua further castigated those criticsizing him over his decision to advocate for unity and being available to the people.

“I have a weakness of loving my people from from Mt Kenya backyard. You may have to forgive me. It does not mean I have a problem with the other Kenyans. The rest of Kenya are also our friends and we talk same language and we understand each other. Let us love each other, support each other, stay close to each other and care for each other,” he stated.