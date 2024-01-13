Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked regional leaders to emulate Kenya in rejecting boundaries defined by colonialists and allow a borderless Africa to spur socio-economic transformation.

The DP said easing movement will enhance seamless trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement and other among other collaborations for the benefit of the people of Africa.

“We reject being defined by the boundaries of colonialists. That is why Kenya has removed visa requirements for Africans visiting our Nation. We want to grow beyond the borders of our country because there is more to gain in breaking boundary barriers than closed-door policies,” he said.

Mr. Gachagua spoke at Amaan Complex Stadium in Zanzibar during the celebrations of the 60th Anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution. The DP represented President William Ruto at the celebrations attended by Presidents Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Paul Kagame, (Rwanda), the hosts- the United Republic of Tanzania’s Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zanzibar’s Dr Hussein Mwinyi as well as Burundi Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca, among other regional leaders.

The Deputy President was accompanied by his Spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and a group of MPs.

Zanzibar Revolution Day is a public holiday in Tanzania observed on January 12th. The day marks the 1964 revolution that overthrew the Sultan rule following independence from Britain.

Mr Gachagua said that Visa Free regime within African Countries will significantly boost intra-Africa trade, accessibility of the markets thus enabling balance of trade among the nations.

He said Kenya and the United Republic of Tanzania enjoyed cordial relations marked by lasting trade between the nations.

“A Visa Free Regime is also an enabler to the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, which Kenya and the United Republic of Tanzania are party to. Indeed, Tanzania is our leading export market, but we can do more in balancing trade,” he added.

He expressed optimism in a borderless Africa initiative in ensuring free flow of socioeconomic activities in spurring growth particularly as the East African Countries prepare for the African Cup of Nations, therefore strengthening joint exploitation of resources for development.

Mr Gachagua also commended Tanzania for the bilateral relations that he says have enhanced cooperation on the already existing frameworks under the East African Community.

“Through Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu, we continue deepening cooperation and collaboration in various fronts for socio-economic transformation of our people,” Mr Gachagua said.

DP Gachagua was accompanied by MPs Owen Baya (Kilifi North) Michael Muchira (Ol Jororok), Letipila Eli (Samburu North), Rachel Nyamai (Kitui South), Joseph Cherorot (Kipkelion East), Jane Njeri (Kirinyaga County MP) and Cynthia Muge (Nandi County MP).