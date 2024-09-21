DP Gachagua asks MPs to lower political temperatures, focus on development

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on political leaders to shun politics and focus on service delivery instead.

At the same time, Gachagua told off his critics and said he will continue working with all leaders irrespective of political parties affiliation or region in pursuit of development.

Asking the people of Mt Kenya to remain united for development, Gachagua said there was a political scheme hatched to divide the region into political camps ahead of the 2027 elections. He said the plan will fail.

“We respect the President (William Ruto) and we will continue supporting him so that he can succeed. Those attempting to divide Mt Kenya region into camps of Meru, Embu and Central Kenya are engaging in a futile exercise. The plan won’t succeed because the people are intelligent and want to remain united; they will guard their unity,” said Gachagua.

Speaking at Limuru town, Kiambu County, on Saturday afternoon, the Deputy President took on a section of politicians whom he said have raised the country’s political temperatures.

He addressed the public after visiting his old and longtime friend, Stephen Ndung’u Njenga, a veteran politician and former Councilor for Ndeiya Ward.

“We are asking MPs to reduce politics and focus on work. The people of Kenya do not want politics; they are interested in service delivery from the Government and their leaders. Those engaging in politics should wait for the electioneering period,” he said.

In his remarks, Gachagua said it is slightly two years after the 2022 General Election adding that politics has no space now.

“I will work with all leaders irrespective of tribe and affiliation. Kenyans want a conducive environment for business and economic growth. The people of Mt Kenya do not want politics of divisions. They want development. It is slightly two years after 2022 elections, so we should focus on work,” said the Deputy President.

He was in the company of Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, MCAs, led by Kiambu County Assembly Majority Leader Mucheke Waiyaki and the host MCA Nduta wa Muongi among other leaders. Former Laikipia County Woman Representative Cate Wagururu was also present.

The leaders backed the Deputy President’s message saying they will also continue promoting inclusivity and unity of the community.

“In other regions, people are united and their leaders are working. They are asking why there is high octane politics in Mountain region. We are cautioning Government Officials to stop engaging in politics,” said Senator Thang’wa.

“We elected Kenya Kwanza Administration willingly. We want respect of the Deputy President and development of our people. We rallied behind President Ruto because of his Deputy Gachagua. The Deputy President is a courageous leader and is loved by all people,” added Wamuchomba.