DP Gachagua asks NGAOs to end FGM, early marriages for girls to study

Gachagua pointed out female genital mutilation and child "marriages" as retrogressive saying the vices must be eliminated.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked National Administration Officers (NGAOs) to work with counties and the community in ending harmful practices that are denying girls access to education.

Speaking at Isiolo Girls Hight School, when he presided over a fundsdrive for infrastructural development of the institution, the Deputy President said among other issues, female genital mutilation and child “marriages” are retrogressive and they must be eliminated adding that women are key to development.

“We cannot allow the dreams of our girls to be subjected to practices that snatch them the passport to a bright future. The Kenya of today and the future is for all- Girls and Boys, Men and Women. On this note, I ask the National Government Administration Officers to work with the County Government of Isiolo and indeed across the country, to end these retrogressive practices,” Gachagua said.

“FGM is a false transition that denies girls the opportunity to enjoy childhood as they start a prolonged miserable adult life, which they are not ready for. They are ready for school, not marriage. Girls are children, not mothers. They must be in school,” he added.

DP Gachagua conveyed the contributions of the Government, President William Ruto, and his own commitment to the cause.

He was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Principal Secretaries Mohamed Liban (Petroleum) and Kello Harsama (ASALs and Regional Development),

Isiolo Governor Abdi Hassan, Woman Representatives Mumina Bonaya (Isiolo), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), Liz Chelule (Nakuru), Jane Kagiri (Laikipia), Monicah Marabu (Lamu) and Pauline Lengoris (Samburu). Senator Chute Mohamed (Marsabit) and MPs Joseph Samal (Isiolo North), Prof Guyo Waqo (Moyale), Geoffrey Ruku (Mbeere North), Abraham Kirwa (Mosop), Mburu Kahangara (Lari), Ali Laso (Saku), MCAs, the School Management, among others, were present.