DP Gachagua: At least 80,000 households affected by El Nino rains

At least 80,000 households across the country have been affected by the ongoing El Nino rains, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced.

In a statement released on Sunday, the DP stated that the number of counties experiencing El Nino has risen from 19 to 33 and the rains are expected to continue in the month of December and the first Quarter of 2024.

Some of the worst affected counties include Mombasa, Garissa, Tana River, Makueni, Marsabit, Kilifi, Kwale, Meru, Isiolo, Turkana, Samburu, Wajir, Homa Bay, and Busia.

Gachagua said the government has tightened its emergency response to mitigate effects of the enhanced rainfall.

“Government helicopters are on joint rescue missions of marooned families, distribution of humanitarian aid- foods and non-food items, medical supplies, among others,” Gachagua stated

“With the Command Centre at the Kenya Defence Forces Headquarters, joint constant aerial and, on land surveillance for monitoring of the situation and identify emergency areas of intervention,” he added.

The DP said the government has allocated funds for repair of damaged infrastructure in a bid to improve ground response.

The state has also initiated surveillance on human and zoonotic diseases to avoid possible outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as Cholera.

Gachagua called on Counties to allocate and release more funds to complement mitigation efforts of the National Government.

He also urged Counties to unclog water ways and other drainage systems in urban areas while calling on partners to enhance financial, technical and logistical support.

The DP advised Kenyans living in low- lying and land-slide prone areas to move to safe grounds even as the government enhances response mechanisms to mitigate the negative impact of El Nino.