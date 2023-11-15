DP Gachagua calls for crackdown on quack engineers

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked the Engineers Board of Kenya to weed out quacks to protect the integrity of the profession.

Speaking when he officially opened the 30th Institution of Engineers of Kenya Convention and the 18th World Council of Engineers at the Pride Inn Beach Resort, Mombasa, the Deputy President said only qualified and certified professionals must be allowed to work.

“Tighten the self regulation and surveillance mechanisms and get rid of people infiltrating your profession. You must protect your profession,” Gachagua said.

The Deputy President said unqualified and uncertified people have injured the reputation of engineers in 4shoddy jobs such as collapsed buildings and construction of roads, which require repair even before completion.

Gachagua said the government is taking measures to bridge the about 7,000 demand gap for engineers in the country for development.

One of such ways is the allocation of more than Sh628 billion shillings -more than 27.4 percent of the current budget- to the Education Sector to facilitate full implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum, which emphasises on nurturing skill and talent towards the learner’s profession of choice, alongside reforms of t funding model for tertiary learning institutions.

Through scholarships and exchange programmes, the Deputy President said, Kenya will continue sending students and young practitioners abroad to build and enhance local expertise to drive sustainable development.

Gachagua challenged the engineers to invest in improving and updating their skills to meet the development demands of the country and the globe.

“I want to emphasise that Engineering for a New World must be driven by barrier-breaking innovation. Generating new knowledge means we sharpen the existing expertise through intensified Research and Development. Companies and organisations have no option but to heavily invest in Research and Development,” Gachagua said.

He said the Ruto Administration banks relied on cutting edge engineering expertise in delivering on the various pillars of the Kenya Kwanza Plan.

“There are immense opportunities of investment in various sectors ranging from Agriculture, Manufacturing and Industry, Digital Technology, Affordable Housing, Affordable Health, among others,” the Deputy President said.

Gachagua was accompanied by the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Kipchumba Murkomen, Principal Secretary for Roads Joseph Mbugua, among leaders and officials as well as representatives of professional engineers organisations from various countries.