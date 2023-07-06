DP Gachagua calls for farmer-centered approach in tea sector reforms

The government is determined to implementing the right reforms in the tea sector through a farmer centered approach.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the reforms being spearheaded will ensure that the farmer reaps more benefits as they continue to support the economy of the country.

“The Agriculture Sector contributes 22% to our National Gross Domestic Product, with the Tea Subsector accounting for 2%. With over 650,000 growers spread in 18 counties, Kenya is a leading global producer and exporter of various types of tea, with Black Tea accounting for at least 95% of the sold crop,” said Gachagua.

“We want the tea farmer to look as beautiful as the cute scenery of cashcrop bushes. We must get a solution. The farmer must have more in their pocket in this last conversation of tea,” he added.

The DP spoke on Thursday during the opening of the three day tea reforms conference in Kericho County.

Gachagua urged the farmers to embrace technology as well as value addition saying it would highly boost the sector.

The tea reforms conference aims at providing a platform for tea farmers to address the challenges plaguing the sector and brainstorm on possible solutions.

It also offers an opportunity for small-scale farmers to engage with stakeholders including the top government leaders, law makers and policy analysts to gain a better understanding of the tea sector.

The DP has been on the forefront spearheading reforms in the agricultural sector including in the coffee, milk and tea sub sectors.