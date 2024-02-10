DP Gachagua calls for Mt. Kenya unity

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday led over 115 MPs to Murang’a County for a funds drive, where he called for unity of Mt Kenya region pledging to mentor young political leaders.

The Deputy President, however, cautioned youthful political leaders against engaging in divisive and succession politics, stating that the same was insensitive to the critical Kenyans who have just come out of an election.

“Let us be united. This is not the time to talk about succession. It is insensitive to talk about succession slightly over one year after the elections. We should first work and focus on helping President William Ruto achieve his mission to transform this country. The President and I will continue mentoring and nurturing youth leaders. We will nurture leaders carefully and intelligently. By the time we leave office, we will have prepared enough leaders. Let us not divide Kenyans,” said the Deputy President.

The fundraiser was in support of Sabina Chege Foundation, an organization that supports children from vulnerable families pursuing their education.

He also asked the leaders to shun intra-county politics and focus on socioeconomic development describing that form of politics as retrogressive.

“Some people get excited and start engaging the people with trivialities and in the process causing divisions. We must have a vision and work on it, but also be careful. Divisive politics brought us problems in the past. We have a responsibility to help the President in keeping our backyard in order. I appeal to the leaders; please let us do everything to unite our people. Our unity is our relevance in national political discourse,” said the DP.

The leaders, drawn from different parts of the country, accompanied the Deputy President for the fundsdrive event held at Bishop Gatimu Kinyona Girls School, Kigumo Murang’a county.

Leaders accompanying the Deputy President said they support him and his mission to unite the Mt Kenya region, as they commended his decision to embrace all people including those who opposed the election Kenya Kwanza coalition in 2022.

“We offer the President and his Deputy unconditional support as they serve Kenyans. To the Deputy President, we offer you support and pray that you succeed in the tea, coffee and milk agricultural sub-sector reforms. We love you and support you as our leaders,” said Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Mr Nyoro, who is also the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Budget and Appropriations Committee, stated that the government has committed adequate funds in the education and agriculture sector in order to transform the country.

On his way from the event, the DP and the leaders made stopovers in Kangari and Kandara, where he stated that the government will not back down on the fight against illicit brews and alcoholism.

He stated that the government had deployed a new county commissioner in Murang’a to expedite crackdown on illicit brews in the region.

MP Edward Muriu, from Gatanga, said “we are committed behind the Deputy President and the President. We will continue supporting them and we are grateful that the Jubilee Party joined the government”.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa praised the Deputy President for embracing the leaders of Jubilee Party and others aligned to Azimio opposition party.

“We thank Sabina Chege (Jubilee acting party leader), Kanini Kega (Jubilee Party Secretary-General) and Deputy President for uniting us. We must all unite in pursuit of greater good for Kenya.

The Deputy President is a great leader as he does not discriminate between leaders and embraces all people from the political divide,” said Mr Ichung’wa.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan and Ms Chege said their party (Jubilee) will work with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“We are grateful to the President and his Deputy for uniting the country and as Jubilee Party we will continue supporting you. As the Jubilee Party we will support what is good for our country,” said Mr Keynan, a long serving MP.

Governors Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) and Cecily Mbarire (Embu), a host of senators and MCAs were also present.

For his part, the Deputy President celebrated cabinet secretaries Prof Njuguna Ndung’u (National Treasury) and Alice Wahome (Lands and Physical Planning) over their leadership in their respective ministries.

He also said that the Mau Mau roads projects, which stalled during the previous regime, will resume soon since President William Ruto is mobilizing funds to complete the works.

The Deputy President further stated that government will not allow revival of Mungiki proscribed group.

Reminiscing actions of the illegal group, the Deputy President told the youth that in Mungiki’s hey day’s members of the sect killed, maimed, raped women and extorted business persons.

He said such actions cannot happen under Kenya Kwanza administration as he condemned the individuals behind the bid for return of the group.