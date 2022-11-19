DP Gachagua calls for unity among Mt Kenya leaders

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked the Mt Kenya region to remain united urged leaders to set aside their political differences and work together for the region’s development.

Speaking during the burial of Natasha Makena, the daughter to Chuka Igamba Ngombe MP Patrick Munene said that the Ruto led administration was focused on delivering on its promises.

“Politics is now over and it is time to serve the people,’’ he said, adding that the Kenya Kwanza administration was focused on delivering on its promises.

He singled out the election of Azimio’s Kanini Kega to EALA through the support of Kenya Kwanza members, as a gesture of the commitment in bringing the leadership together.

“We are not interested in revenge. We want a peaceful country. We have a great task ahead to serve the people of Kenya and bring them together,” the DP said.

Gachagua delivered a message of condolence to the family from President William Ruto who mourned the grade four pupil at Sukari Presbyterian Academy, as a big loss to the MP and his family.

“Losing a child is very painful to any parent .We know what your family is going through.

We cannot ask God questions because He knows better,’’ the DP said in the message.

Mr Munene said his family and friends would establish a foundation in memory of their daughter Natasha and set up a pediatric ward for children in the constituency.

Mr Gachagua thanked Chuka Igamba Ngombe constituents for re-electing Mr Munene for a second term saying he would serve them with dedication.

Some of the leaders in attendance included governors Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Cecily Mbarire (Embu), National Assembly Majority leader and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa and Kiharu’s Ndindi Nyoro. Others were Sabina Chege (nominated Jubilee) and former Nairobi governors Anne Kananu (Jubilee) and Mike Sonko.