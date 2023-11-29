DP Gachagua chairs first meeting of disaster response committee

DP says government is making interventions to alleviate the suffering of Kenyans affected by floods resulting from the heavy rains pounding most parts of the country.

The ad hoc Cabinet Committee on Disaster Response under the leadership of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua held its first meeting Wednesday at Harambee House Annex.

The Committee has been tasked with the responsibility of coordinating the Government’s interventions, both policy and administrative, to alleviate the suffering of Kenyans affected by floods resulting from the heavy rains pounding most parts of the country.

The Deputy President said the Government has tightened coordination at the national level to ensure better and quicker response to adverse effects of the ongoing El Niño rains to avert further loss of lives and property.

“The Government is seized of the situation and will deploy adequate resources to ensure the safety of Kenyans and return to normalcy in affected areas as fast as possible,” said DP Gachagua

The committee, according to Gachagua, assessed the situation and firmed up ongoing response activities across the country.

“The National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) is providing regular updates on relief efforts and humanitarian assistance targeting more than 50,000 households in ASAL Counties,” stated Prof Kuthure Kindiki, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior who is part of the committee