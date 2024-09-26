DP Gachagua alleges conspiracy to link him to June protests

The DP has accused unnamed individuals of plotting to associate him with the violent protests to pave the way for possible impeachment proceedings.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has condemned what he describes as the use of the criminal justice system to manage political affairs.

This follows recommendations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to charge his close allies for their alleged role in organizing anti-government protests witnessed in June.

Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru as well as three individuals from Gachagua’s office could face charges if the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approves the DCI’s recommendation.

“I have learnt of a scheme to prefer trumped-up charges against three members of my staff and the MPs for Embakasi North Hon James Gakuya and Embakasi Central Hon Benjamin Gathiru MejjaDonk,” Gachagua stated

“This evil scheme is to associate them with violent demonstrations that took place in late June, in a futile attempt to soil my name and hopefully create grounds for the mooted impeachment proceedings against me,” he added.

The Deputy President further claimed that the plan to blame him for the protests is intended to divert attention from the real issues affecting Kenyans.

“Kenyans are intelligent people. They know what factors made Kenyans take to the streets. Kenyans also know what the real problems in Kenya are. They surely know Rigathi is not among them. Let our agencies remain professional, follow the rule of law and keep off politics,” he said.

The DCI is seeking to charge Mwangi, Gakuya, George Theuri (former Embakasi West MP), Martin Ngunjiru Wambugu (former Nyeri Town MP), and Pius G. Munene with conspiracy to commit a felony, contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code.