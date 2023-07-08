DP Gachagua condemns anti-government protests

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has condemned Friday’s violent and chaotic demonstrations instigated by the Opposition and asked Kenyans to ignore the signature collection launched by the Azimio leadership dismissing it as a futile exercise.

Gachagua said the ‘Sabasaba’ demonstrations, which turned violent and led to destruction of property in Nairobi, had been financed by prominent individuals who sponsored Raila Odinga’s failed presidential bid in the 2022 elections.

“We are disturbed by the Azimio demonstrations and interference with businesses. Odinga was somebody’s project in the elections and it failed miserably. Even those demonstrations were planned and financed by the project owners,” said Gachagua in Nyeri.

He spoke on Saturday in Giaituu village, Mathira Constituency at the funeral service of his friend David Muriithi Njogu, 60.

The Deputy President said the Kenya Kwanza administration will not be distracted by the demonstrations as he asked the Opposition leaders to admit that they lost the Presidential election.

He dismissed the collection of signatures to remove President William Ruto from office as a futile exercise and a waste of time.

“They must know that elections are over and that elections were won. The truth of the matter is that Dr William Ruto is the President and nothing can change that fact.

Even if they collect 10 million signatures, matters on elections are not decided through signatures, they are decided on the ballot. A specific date was set for that purpose (August 9, 2022), people made a decision and Azimio lost,” said Gachagua.

He advised the opposition leaders to prepare for the election cycle.

“What they should be doing is preparing themselves for the next election. I urge Kenyans to stay focused, we are not going to be distracted by the noise from the opposition because it cannot stop us from delivering on our pledges,” he stated.

He added: “We want to tell the people of Kenya that there is no Constitutional provision for anybody to collect signatures against a sitting President. They (Azimio) are just wasting their time and we urge the President to stay focused, continue doing the right thing and continue with the journey for economic transformation and prosperity and empowerment of the people,” he added.

Observing that the Azimio leaders were unable to win the elections and to stop Dr Ruto from becoming President as they had assured their supporters during campaigns, Gachagua said the signature collection is also a politically failed move.

The Deputy President was accompanied by various Nyeri leaders like Nyeri Deputy Governor David Kinaniri, Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Woman Representative Rahab Mukami, Mathira MP Erick Mwangi Wamumbi and members of the county assembly led by speaker Mwangi Gichuhi.

Also present was former Nyandarua governor Waithaka Mwangi and the chairman of Kenya Agriculture Research and Livestock Organization Peter Weru.