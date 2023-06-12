DP Gachagua demands results in fight against illicit brew

Security officers in Eastern Region have 10 days to show results of a crackdown against illicit brew and substance abuse.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says police officers and National Government Administration Officers must work and deliver results.

While ordering an immediate crackdown, the Deputy President said by June 22, 2023, a review meeting will be held to examine the progress made adding that this will help identify gaps and possible enhancement areas for success.

“Within 10 days, the over 2,800 illegal establishments of alcohol in the region must be brought down and owners prosecuted. A decision has been made that alcohol and drugs are threats to our nation. After that meeting, we will allow those who could have not done much to go home and rest,” he said during a stakeholders forum in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County held to seeks ways of ending illicit brew and substance abuse.

He addressed fears raised by the officers who said they face threats in their work assuring them that the government will protect them from all forms of threats and intimidation in their war against illegal alcohol and substance abuse.

“We have held such meetings in Nyeri, Nakuru and today here in Chuka. We are headed to Coast and Western Regions. That tells you of the Government’s commitment to this matter. In this fight, you are more than protected. There will be no calls from anybody. President William Ruto will not call you, neither, Professor Kithure Kindiki (Interior Cabinet Secretary) nor Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome. I won’t call you. Ignore all other calls. If anyone threatened you, find a way of reaching out to us,” he said.

Gachagua said as a result of the operation, the officers may be sued.

“We will offer you a State lawyer to defend you in court if you are prosecuted. But you must work within the law.”

He challenged them to acquaint themselves with the Constitution, the Penal Code and other legal frameworks to ensure their operations are protected.

“Next week, I will meet the Judiciary, Independent commissions and other independent institutions to table your challenges on prosecution. We know Chief Justice Martha Koome will listen because she is a mother. We will get results.”

The Deputy President said the government is aware that some police officers are into drugs and alcohol and that the Government is working to rehabilitate them.

He asked Members of Parliament to also invest in improving the work environment of police stations to improve the life of the officers for better service delivery.