DP Gachagua emphasises on need for Mt.Kenya region to remain united

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has emphasised the need for Mt Kenya region to remain united for increased development of the region under the Ruto Administration.

Speaking on Saturday at ACK Good Samaritan Nyangwa Church, Mbeere South Constituency, Embu County where he held a fundraiser for the completion of the church, the DP said the region’s strength is its unity.

“Our unity is our strength. Never again will we be divided along the sub-regions because we suffered for a long time when that happened,” Gachagua asserted.

The Deputy President said when the region has spoken in one voice it has realised development across the counties.

“From 2002 when we have been united we have benefitted from the government because of our unity. We must not be divided because that will be our downfall,” said Gachagua.

Embu leaders expressed support for President William Ruto the Deputy President, saying they had shown strong interest in the implementation of key projects in the County.

“We shall support you because you have fully supported the people of Embu. You have always stood with us,” said Governor Cecily Mbarire.

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku said the Deputy President should be respected for his commitment in fighting for the best interests of the region.

“The Deputy President is our leader and must be respected for bringing together the region,” the MP said.

At the same time, the Deputy President said the Government is implementing a raft of programmes to solve water shortages in Embu County to spur agricultural production.

Gachagua said Sh2.1 billion has been allocated for the various water projects in Mbeere South and Mbeere North in the County to alleviate the challenges residents are facing.

“President William Ruto’s government will solve the water problems in Mbeere because this administration is committed to fulfilling the pledges made to the people,” he said during the event presided over by ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit.

Already Sh330 million has already been channelled for the ongoing water projects in the area with more funds on the way, the DP revealed.

“We will invest over Sh2.1 billion to complete all the projects including Kamburu, Kiambere and Masinga projects which will be completed in under three years,” he noted.

He said the tender for the Kamburu water project had already been floated and soon construction would commence.

“The President has tasked me with ensuring faster completion of these projects. I will not rest until they are completed, ” the DP said.

The DP, who was accompanied by the governor, Senator Alexander Mundigi, host MP Nebart Muriuki, Mr Ruku, and a host of MPs and MCAs, also said the war against illicit brews and drugs in the region will be intensified to wipe them out and save the youths from poisonous drinks.

“We will not allow the merchants of death to sell poison to our people like they freely did the last ten years. This has to stop. We appreciate the efforts by the Governor and the national administration officers who are working together in this fight in Embu,” he said.

During the event, the Deputy President called on the Church to continue pushing for strong and united families for the good of the nation.

He also praised the ACK Mbeere Diocese for initiating a Boda Boda Ministry, saying it would help in reducing the vices associated with the operators.

“This is a Ministry that should be emulated by other churches because it will help in dealing with alcoholism, drug and substance abuse common in the Boda Boda sector,” the DP said.

Governor Mbarire thanked the Government for the allocation of funds for the water programmes in the county, saying it showed commitment to improve the lives of the residents.

“The biggest challenge here is lack of water, but I’m happy the national government has already allocated funds for the projects. We look forward to their completion so our people benefit. We will work together to hasten their completion,” the governor said.