DP Gachagua flags off Heart-to-Heart run, advocates for quality healthcare

Deputy President Rigathi on Saturday participated in the Heart to Heart run held in Nairobi.

The DP commended the Karen Hospital for organizing the run, which aims to provide support to families facing financial challenges in caring for children affected by heart diseases.

“The Karen Hospital Heart to Heart Run has, for the last 30 years, become a symbol of compassion, resilience, and hope for children and families affected by congenital and rheumatic heart diseases,” said Gachagua

“As we celebrate its 30th Anniversary, we recognize that hope has been restored to the over 400 beneficiaries and their families through this noble cause,” he added

The DP urged other hospitals and medical stakeholders to adopt similar initiatives to complement the government’s efforts in providing quality healthcare.

Gachagua was accompanied by Lang’ata MP Phelix Oduor and Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.