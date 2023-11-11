DP Gachagua: Gov’t to invest in quality education

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured that the government will focus on enhancing education systems for quality learning in the country.

Speaking at St Thomas Girls Secondary School, Kilifi County, on Saturday, the second in command noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration has shown interest in improving the education sector which is crucial in driving technology and innovations for development.

“Quality education is crucial in driving technology and innovations for development. That is why the Ruto Administration is investing in quality education,” said Mr. Gachagua.

The Deputy President also had a conversation with the students on the need to work extra hard for the country to reap the benefits of investing in their education.

“It was encouraging to see the strong, focused and determined girls, who are sitting their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations. They promised to deliver their best. Women have a place in building Kenya,” he said.

He also presented to the school a bus during his visit to the County.

He accompanied by Governor Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi County), Owen Baya (Kilifi North MP), Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya (Mining and Blue Economy), Lydia Haika, (Taita Taveta Woman Representative), Rahab Mukami, (Nyeri Woman Representative) and Vincent Kawaya, (Mwala MP) among others.