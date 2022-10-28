DP Gachagua holds talks with US Ambassador Meg Whitman

ByPRUDENCE WANZA
Tags

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday held bilateral talks with United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

The talks were centred around the establishment of Moderna Vaccines Manufacturing hub in Kenya and the conclusion of the process to allow Millenium Challenge Corporation to release USD 60 Million grant towards improvement of Transport System in Nairobi.

“Kenya  and the United States  have for many decades shared strong bilateral and multilateral relations. Our cooperation and relations can only grow stronger and deeper for the benefit of our future generations,” the DP said

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman |PHOTO: Courtesy

The process of setting up the Moderna manufacturing facility in Kenya started back in October 2021 with the aim of meeting demand for Covid-19 vaccines in Africa.

Moderna expects to invest about $500 million in the Kenyan facility and supply as many as 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines to the continent each year.

The site will focus on producing up to 500 million vaccine doses a year with plans to start filling doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine in Africa as early as 2023.

The plant will benefit all of Africa and in the future could be expanded to include fill-finish and packaging capabilities at the site.

  

Latest posts

Adopt technology to grow business, Ruto urges Jua Kali sector

Prudence Wanza

Over 500 acres of forest land burnt down in Makueni

Prudence Wanza

President Ruto thanks Kinyua for overseeing smooth transition in Govt

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: