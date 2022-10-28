DP Gachagua holds talks with US Ambassador Meg Whitman

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday held bilateral talks with United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

The talks were centred around the establishment of Moderna Vaccines Manufacturing hub in Kenya and the conclusion of the process to allow Millenium Challenge Corporation to release USD 60 Million grant towards improvement of Transport System in Nairobi.

“Kenya and the United States have for many decades shared strong bilateral and multilateral relations. Our cooperation and relations can only grow stronger and deeper for the benefit of our future generations,” the DP said

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman |PHOTO: Courtesy

The process of setting up the Moderna manufacturing facility in Kenya started back in October 2021 with the aim of meeting demand for Covid-19 vaccines in Africa.

Moderna expects to invest about $500 million in the Kenyan facility and supply as many as 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines to the continent each year.

The site will focus on producing up to 500 million vaccine doses a year with plans to start filling doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine in Africa as early as 2023.

The plant will benefit all of Africa and in the future could be expanded to include fill-finish and packaging capabilities at the site.