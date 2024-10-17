DP Gachagua hospitalised minutes before testifying in Senate

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been taken ill disrupting his expected appearance before the Senate to testify in the impeachment trial against him.

Tension gripped the house moments after the Senators convened for the afternoon session when Gachagua who was scheduled to take the stand failed to appear.

Minutes later his legal representative, Senior Counsel Paul Muite, informed the Senate that Gachagua is currently undergoing medical care.

“The sad reality is that the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya has been taken sick, and as I address this honorable house, he is in hospital. That is the sad reality,” Muite stated.

Gachagua was scheduled as the last witness in his impeachment trial to defend himself against allegations outlined in the impeachment motion.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has ruled that the session will be suspended and resume at exactly 5:00 PM, when Muite is expected to inform the Senate of the Deputy President’s condition and whether he will be able to testify in person.

Kingi has, however, emphasized that the process is time-bound and must be concluded today.