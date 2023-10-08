DP Gachagua lauds President Ruto´s efforts in development

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has lauded President William Ruto for his effort in ensuring every part of the country gets development.

Speaking at the Full Gospel Church at Chepswerta in Tinderet, Nandi County for a thanksgiving ceremony of Bishop Eli Rop, Gachagua commended the president for traversing all regions in the country on development tours.

He urged all leaders to rally behind the president and support his development agenda irrespective of political affiliations.

The DP has also urged Kenyans to exercise patience saying that the Ruto administration is keen on improving lives and livelihoods, stabilising the economy and ensuring equity.

He has also said that the Kenya Kwanza government is committed to working with leaders from all over the country for the benefit of the people.

The DP lauded Bishop Eli Rop for demonstrating Leadership in his over 30 years of serving under the Full Gospel churches of Kenya not just through aggressive evangelism but also through championing the right to education for the girl Child in his community.

He urged those with leadership roles to make it their goal to reach and help the less fortunate and promote good deeds in the society.