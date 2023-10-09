DP Gachagua means well for the country, Pastor Dorcas says

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has said the DP is a good leader who means well for this country.

Speaking at PCEA Kabiruini during the retirement service of Rev.Peter Mwikumi Pastor Dorcas said she supports the Deputy President in prayers always.

“He (DP Gachagua) is a good leader, and he is going to lead, because we are on our knees. They said he will not get there; he is there by the grace of God. And by the power of God, he will remain there and we are going to pray for him. That is a message coming from his wife,” she said.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said the region is solidly behind the DP a sentiment that was echoed by Senator Wahome Wamatinga and Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi.

“As a people we are behind Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and there is no two way about that. As a region we want to say in a very specific way, that we are solidly behind President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. We can see a joint ticket and we are behind that,” Governor Kahiga said.

Rev. Mwikumi has been serving as a PCEA priest for 40 Years.