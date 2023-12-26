DP Gachagua mourns Senator Methu’s father

Senator Methu announced the news of his father's demise on Monday afternoon.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has mourned the death of Michael Maigo Waweru, the father of Nyandarua Senator John Methu.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DP eulogised Mr Waweru as an industrious, focused and a hard working parent.

Gachagua added that in him the country has an articulate, vibrant and visionary leadership in Senator Methu.

“I have learnt with deep sadness, the passing on of Mr Michael Maigo Waweru, the father of Nyandarua Senator John Methu,” said Gachagua.

“I share my deepest condolences to Senator Methu, his family and the People of Nyandarua County. May the Lord grace you with Mercy and Strength at this lowest moment,” he added.

Senator Methu announced the news of his father’s demise on Monday afternoon.

“Death is painful and cruel. The pain of loosing a parent is immeasurable. My dad rested this morning,” Methu wrote on his X account.