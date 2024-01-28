DP Gachagua opens Mashariki Cooperation Conference in Mombasa

The Deputy President spoke when he officially opened the Mashariki Cooperation Conference in Mombasa on Sunday.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for enhanced collaboration between and among Eastern African States in tackling security challenges to spur development.

The Deputy President spoke when he addressed National security and intelligence chiefs from 15 States in Eastern Africa during the official opening of the Mashariki Cooperation Conference in Mombasa on Sunday.

The DP asked security detectives in Africa to seek and enhance partnership networks beyond borders of their countries in order to effectively tackle transnational organized crimes like human and drug trafficking, money laundering, terrorism and wildlife poaching

Gachagua said the government will continue working with neighbouring States to enhance security and integration in the Region.

“The Mashariki Cooperation Conference, which I officially opened in Mombasa this morning, gives our Sister States in the East African Region an opportunity to identify gaps and develop a common framework of cooperation and collaboration in security matters,” he said.

The conference, with a network of 15 Member States, brings together highly-skilled detectives and security chiefs from Africa.