DP Gachagua optimistic coffee reforms will revitalize sector

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the ongoing coffee reforms will materialize and farmers will soon enjoy the much deserved returns.

Gachagua, who held a briefing with the coffee stakeholders led by Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui on the disbursement of additional coffee cherry advance revolving fund, underscored the need for collaboration in reviving the sector.

“These reforms must succeed and must go on. And that is why we convinced the cabinet to set aside 4billion. We will continue enhancing it. We need to work together,” Gachagua stated.

The meeting is the final of a series of consultation meetings held before the release of the coffee cherry advance revolving fund.

The government has prioritized coffee reforms as a key strategy to revitalize the coffee sector and increase production and productivity.

“We must revitalize the coffee sector because nothing has changed the soil is the same. We are determined and we are not letting go. It is not easy but we are determined,” he assured.

On his part, CS Chelugui noted that the Ksh4 billion intervention has significantly boosted coffee farmers across the country.

“The intervention of 4 billion in addition to the existing 2.74 billion shillings has gone a long way to enhance interest and farmers are happy,” he said.

The coffee bill has gone through the first reading in the Senate, setting the stage for the reforms to be anchored in law.