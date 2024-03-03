DP Gachagua orders security agencies to end Laikipia insecurity

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has directed security agencies in Laikipia County to end insecurity in the region warning that laxity will not be tolerated.

Speaking at Ng’arua Holy Family Catholic Parish after a church service and fundraiser in Laikipia West and at two security meetings, Gachagua said the development potential of the county has been hurt by rampant insecurity and the Ruto Administration will not allow this to continue.

He said President Ruto has to keep the promise he made during campaigns in 2022 of ending insecurity in the county.

The Deputy President he saw no reason or difficulty for security officers failure to end attacks against the people there, recalling that he served in Ng’arua as a District Officer in 1998, at the height of ethnic animosity and attacks, but worked with the security agencies and the community, restoring sanity in the then troubled region.

“We told the people that if they elected Dr Ruto President and Rigathi Gachagua as his Deputy, matters insecurity will end. We intend to keep that promise. We know the formula; it is possible. There is no room for discussion.

It will not be good for any officer who intends to come in between our plan. There is no transfer of lazy officers,” he said.

Gachagua said the people of Laikipia must enjoy peace and security as long as there is a government in place.

In an engagement with the public at Matuiku Township, Gachagua told the County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri and County Police Commander to flush our criminals harassing residents. The two officers committed, publicly, to work and deliver as instructed.

“We cannot allow the people to be harassed when you have weapons and other resources of the Government. People must sleep peacefully, not keeping vigil over insecurity. We have a responsible Government in place,” the Deputy President said.

Mr Gachagua said the people of Laikipia are hard working, but insecurity continues to impede their work.

He said the government is investing in irrigation and other infrastructural developments for full realisation of the socio-economic potential of the people.

On the other hand, the Deputy President said the National Government is committed to ending human wildlife conflict to avoid loss of lives and livelihoods due to stray animals from the Laikipia Conservancy.

“I ask the MPs to review the laws to allow for the National Police Service to complement the Kenya Wildlife Service in containing the wildlife,” he said at the Ngarua Church.

The Deputy President also asked the security agencies to put more effort to eradicate illicit alcohol, drugs and substance abuse in the County.

Principal Secretary for Defence Patrick Mariru said security agencies are under instructions to eliminate the criminals.

Leaders present called for unity behind President Ruto to enable him deliver development as promised to the people.

“We thank the Deputy President in ensuring insecurity has been addressed. We can see the positive strides that have been taken,” Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu.

Emurua Dikirr Johana Ng’eno asked the Mt Kenya leaders to support the Ruto Administration fully.

“Let us give time for the President and the Deputy President to work for Kenyans and deliver on their mandate and stop unnecessary and premature politics.

The Deputy President also visited St Marys Mwenje Secondary School and made a Ksh5 million donation for completion of the school dining hall.

He said the Ruto Administration prioritises education and it will continue upgrading infrastructure to improve the learning environment.

Other leaders include Laikipia Deputy Governor Reuben Kamuri, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, Laikipia County MP Jane Kagiri, Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani, Ndaragwa MP George Gachagua, Subukia MP Samuel Gachobe, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, Kiambu County MP Anne Wamuratha, Nyandarua County MP Faith Gitau, Molo MP Kuria Kimani and Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno as well as the former Laikipia County MP Cate Waruguru, MCAs led by Joseph Gitahi of Githiga Ward, among other leaders.

Gachagua later chaired a security meeting with leaders of the County in Nyahururu town.