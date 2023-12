Deputy President Rigathi and Second Lady Pastor Dorcas Rigathi held a Christmas party for hundreds of children at their home in Mathira on Tuesday.

The DP noted that children have great life lessons to teach, highlighting the need to mentor and teach them to share from a young age.

“On this Boxing Day, my Spouse Pastor Dorcas have the pleasure to celebrate Christmas with hundreds of children at our rural home in Mathira, Nyeri,” said the DP on his X account.