DP Gachagua, Pastor Dorcas share Christmas gifts with Mathira residents

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday hosted over a thousand neighbours at his rural home in Mathira, Nyeri County, and showered them with Christmas gifts.

The Deputy President, who was flanked by his Spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and members of their family gifted the guests who included hundreds of elderly items such as foodstuffs ahead of the Christmas celebrations Monday. The visitors are drawn from Nyeri.

He asked Kenyans to share with the less fortunate in the society, saying that Christmas holiday is about showing love and reconnecting with families and friends.

He also called for maintenance of peace, cohesion and security during the festive season.

Additionally, the Deputy President asked parents to spend wisely and be mindful of school fees.

“All people in Kenya will be secure during the Christmas festive season. I urge Kenyans to enjoy Christmas as they prepare for the new year. I wish to remind parents not to spend all the money on festivities because January is a season of paying school fees for their school-going children,” said the Deputy President terming education an equalizer in the society.

He wished all Kenyans a peaceful festive period.

His spouse, Pastor Dorcas, also asked Kenyans to share with those in need during the holiday season.

“Christmas is a time that families need to spend time together. Whatever you have, share with others, remember your parents, call them if you are far from them. It is time for families to come together. God loves you so much that He gave you His only son. God gave His very best to World,” she said.

Jane Wairimu, a resident, lauded the Deputy President’s decision to host them and sharing gifts.

“It is our value to share and show compassion. The holiday brings us closer and we are grateful the Deputy President has shared the food commodities with his neighbours,” said Wairimu.