DP Gachagua reaches out to Uhuru, Azimio leaders in Mt Kenya unity bid

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday welcomed Mt Kenya leaders who are in the Opposition including retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to support and work with the Kenya Kwanza administration for the sake of unity of the region.

The Deputy President said he was ready to meet and reconcile with the retired President, stating that he had no problem with him as they were longtime friends before political differences arising from the 2022 elections.

Speaking in Tetu, Nyeri county, during the funeral service of former Senior Assistant Inspector-General of Police King’ori Mwangi, 63, the Deputy President reiterated his resolve to heal the Mt Kenya community of the 2022 General Election rivalry. He called on leaders to shun divisive politics.

“I was looking forward to meeting my friend and former boss President Uhuru Kenyatta. I wanted to come and greet him because I have not seen him for a while, tell him it is well and we have a new government” said the DP.

He is our son and we love him. I directed the regional leaders to desist from attacking the retired President. We still love him,” he added.

The retired President had also attended the funeral service but left earlier before the Deputy President arrived.

“Him (Uhuru) and I had some little disagreements over the elections but it’s over. We had 17 years of friendship and disagreed on two years only. The issues are over and we have moved on. We made a conscious decision to work together.

“I urge those in opposition to come to us and join government. We have no problem with anybody. We do not want divisions. We are not bitter,” said the Deputy President.

In his push for unity, the Deputy President stated that the relevance of the region in national politics is based on the unity of its people.

“Our unity is our strength. Let us shun divisions and avoid inter-county politics,” he said.

Leaders present at the event backed the Deputy President and praised his resolve to work with all people -both in government and the opposition.

“I am in the front supporting the Deputy President and we are solidly behind him as a region. We also support his initiatives such as the fight against illicit liquor and reforms in the agricultural sector,” said Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Moses Kuria.

Kiambu senator Karungo Thang’wa also commended the Deputy President for welcoming Opposition politicians to the Kenya Kwanza’s fold and described him as the region’s uniting factor.

“As the uniting factor and senior most leader convene a meeting for Mt Kenya leaders and invite retired President Kenyatta. You are our senior most leader in the region. You are the uniting factor,” said Mr Thang’wa.

In his message of condolence, the Deputy President eulogised King’ori Mwangi, 63, as a very principled man, who spoke from his heart truthfully and candidly.

“We have lost a distinguished public service officer. He was a hero. As Provincial Police Officer Nairobi he demonstrated wisdom in his leadership. In Mombasa, he also exhibited pragmatism and good leadership,” said the DP, who was accompanied by his Spouse Pastor Dorcas.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Senators Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri) and Karungo Thang’wa (Kiambu), Mps Geoffrey Wandeto (Tetu), Benjamin Gathiru Mejja Donk (Embakasi Central), Jane Kagiri (Laikipia Woman Rep), Geoffrey Ruku (Mbeere North), Maina Mathenge (Nyeri town), Kanini Kega (EALA), Principal Secretary State Department for Energy Alex Wachira and a host of MCAs led by the area Ward Representative Sebastian Mugo were present.

Others who attended are former Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi, former Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh and Businessman Dan Wamahiu.