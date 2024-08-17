DP Gachagua says caveat in Nakuru will be lifted

The Ruto Administration is working on lifting of the caveat for residents of Mauche and other neighbouring areas to receive title deeds for their land, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said.

Speaking during the memorial service of the husband of the Njoro MP Charity Kathambi and the launch of the Kathambi Chepkwony Foundation in Mauche, Nakuru County, the Deputy President said the hundreds of families in this region deserve title deeds for ownership, to spur economic growth.

The caveat was put in place by the East African Court of Justice stopping subdivision of land, which was part of the Mau Forest, in a legal battle between the government of Kenya and the Ogiek Community, which calls the forest home.

“We (the Kenya Kwanza Administration) promised to remove the caveat. I want to give the commitment of President William Ruto that this issue will be sorted once and for all,” he said.

The Deputy President said a meeting will be held bringing together leaders in the areas affected by the caveat to form part of the resolution of the matter, adding that economic prosperity will be realised when squatters receive title deeds.

“The pieces of paper you have do not add value to wealth creation. The title deeds (once issued upon lifting of the caveat), will enable you to borrow loans for businesses,” Mr Gachagua.

He acknowledged the work of the National Government Administration Officers for working with the communities in Njoro and the surrounding areas in sustaining peace, he said, adding that the Ruto Administration will not allow any form of incitement against other communities.

“I want to encourage our security teams to continue remaining vigilant in ensuring that communities live in peace,” Mr Gachagua said.

The Deputy President said the war on illicit brew has been going on well. It will not stop.

“We are restoring homes and families. Chiefs and Commissioners have clear instructions from the President not to entertain illicit brews. Those making and selling such, are merchants of death. They hate me. But I do not need them to like me. My focus is to see happy families,” he said.

Mr Gachagua, who was accompanied by his Spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and other leaders, assured Kenyans that the economy is on its recovery path.

While responding to MP Kathambi’s remarks on betrayal, the Deputy President said that is part of politics and one needs a bigger heart to make it.

The Deputy President praised Hon Kathambi for launching the foundation, saying it will help vulnerable members of the Constituency to live better lives, as per the legacy of David Chepkwony.

Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones, Nakuru Woman Rep Liza Chelule her counterparts Esther Passaris(Nairobi), Elizabeth Kailemia (Meru), MP Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) Area MCA Moses Koros, among other leaders accompanied the Deputy President.