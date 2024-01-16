DP Gachagua: Stop premature 2032 succession politics

Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua on Monday asked Kenya Kwanza leaders to stop 2032 succession politics and focus on assisting President William Ruto deliver development to the people.

The Deputy President also said judges and judicial officers must be accountable for their decisions and judicial conduct.

Mr Gachagua, who spoke in Chepalungu Constituency, Bomet County, during the burial of Mzee Philip Tonui Langat, father of Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei, said it is inappropriate and in bad taste for leaders to talk about President Ruto’s succession adding that it is too early.

“It is disrespectful to start discussions of 2032 and succession of President Ruto. It is also insensitive and rude to the people of Kenya. The people do not want to hear about elections. They do not want to hear who will be elected where; they want service delivery; they want electricity, water and other forms of development,” said the Deputy President.

Telling off the politicians, Mr Gachagua said he will not be dragged into the premature campaigns as he is focused on assisting President Ruto succeed in fulfilling the Kenya Kwanza Plan.

“President Ruto is one year in office. It is wrong to talk about his succession. It is also disrespectful to the President since he has nine other years in office. Stop the talk and focus on work. Wait for President’s 2027 reelection. Let us focus on President’s success and assist him on transformation of the country and the economy. Avoid succession politics,” he said.

Mr Gachagua added: “I won’t lose focus. I am doing one thing at a time. Between 2018 and 2022, I was focused in ensuring Ruto becomes the President and we won. If I listened to noises, we would not have won. Currently, I have only one focus as the Deputy President- assisting President Ruto succeed in the economic transformation of the country.”

The Deputy President said use of pollsters to rate his performance will also not distract him.

The DP was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Davis Chirchir (Energy), Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection), Soipan Tuya (Environment and Climate Change), Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport and Roads) together with Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, and Principal Secretaries Dr Korir Sing’oei (State Department for Foreign Affairs) and Dr Paul Rono (Crop Development).

Host Governor Hillary Barchock and his colleagues Stephen Sang’ (Nandi), Erick Mutai (Kericho) and Patrick ole Ntutu (Narok) and over 30 MPs and senators also accompanied the Deputy President.

The leaders praised the Deputy President over his work and for closely working with the President.

“We thank you for standing with our President before and post 2022 elections. When the time comes, we will also stand with you,” said Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai.

“We are proud of your work as principal assistant to the President. We are proud that you are focused and we believe we will succeed. Resulting from the President Ruto’s decisions, Kenya has not defaulted on international loans and the economy has recovered,” Mr Gabriel Ole Tongoyo, the Narok West MP, said.

Regarding judicial accountability, the Deputy President said judges must be ready to be called out when they go wrong in their decisions.

“Everybody has to be accountable. The Judiciary should not complain when called to account. This is the new Kenya and everyone has to be accountable. They must be prepared to be held accountable and not complaining. Correct where you go wrong. Judiciary must be accountable to Kenyans and called out if they go wrong. We must acclimatize to be held accountable.

Judges should not complain when called out or criticised,” said the Deputy President.

Senator Sigei thanked President William Ruto, Deputy President and other leaders for supporting his family at this lowest moment.