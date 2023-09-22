DP Gachagua to attend freedom fighter Kirima’s burial in Nyeri

Kenyan leaders paid tribute to her as a gallant freedom fighter.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be attending the burial of Field Marshal Muthoni wa Kirima in Tetu, Nyeri County.

The requiem mass will take place at Kinunga Stadium, and her final resting place will be at her family home in Ihwa village.

The organising funeral committee hoped the President would attend but he is out of the country in the US on official engagement.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said Kirima had already shown them where she would be buried and they will honor her request.

“She had already shown us where she wanted to be buried and she will be buried there,” he said.

Kirima passed away in Nairobi on September 4 at the age of 92.

She served as Dedan Kimathi’s assistant in the liberation struggle.

