DP Gachagua to inaugurate taskforce to evaluate CBC

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will inaugurate the Working Party on Education Reform tasked to review the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC).

The 49-member Working Party chaired by Professor Raphael Munavu was constituted by President William Ruto last week via a Kenya Gazette notice.

Other appointees include; the University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof. Gitahi Kiama, Kenya University VC Prof. Paul Wainaina (Prof.) and Peter Mokaya Tabichi, the 2019 Global Teacher Prize winner.

On basic education, the task force is expected study all laws governing the basic education subsector and make recommendations for review of these legislations with a view to addressing duplication, ambiguities, efficiency constraints and improving linkages.

It will also review and recommend equitable access to education especially for those facing social, economic and geographic marginalization, vulnerable populations, children and persons with special needs.

The working party is also expected to furnish the Head of State with a progress report every two months from the date and a final report at the end of term.

On tertiary and university education, the President has tasked the team review and recommend a governance and financing framework for TVET training and development, university education, research and training; framework for TVET training and development, university education, research, and training.

The taskforce will also recommend a framework of operationalizing the National Open University of Kenya and a framework on Open, Distance and E-line learning (ODEL); (d) to make recommendations for streamlining continuity in TVET and university education transition.

President Ruto granted the committee powers to invite and consider views from sector stakeholders and members of the public, hold such a number of meetings in the places and at such times as it shall consider necessary for the proper discharge of its functions, and regulate its own procedure.