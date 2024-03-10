DP Gachagua to meet Avocado farmers’ representatives on Tuesday

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will meet representatives of avocado farmers on Tuesday for a comprehensive engagement on issues affecting the subsector.

The Deputy President said on Sunday that the meeting aims at improving fortunes of the farmers.

“I have convened a meeting between Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture (Mithika Linturi) and officials of avocado farmers to address the issues affecting the farmers and find the way forward,” said Gachagua.

Addressing faithful on at ACK St Francis Ciamanda Church in Runyenjes, Embu County, the Deputy President said the government is committed to addressing all issues affecting agricultural sub-sectors including avocado, coffee, tea, dairy, macadamia, muguka and horticulture.

The Tuesday meeting is in response to the fruit farmers call for interventions for better income and expansion of the global market for the Kenyan produce.

The Government is aiming to improve farmers’ production and livelihoods, he explained, adding that the country’s envoys have also been instructed to explore and expand the export market for Kenya’s produce.

Citing prices of macadamia nuts, the DP said since the Kenya Kwanza administration came to power the price has shot up from Sh20 per kilogram in 2022 to Sh120 in 2024.

“The price of macadamia had gone down to Sh20 in 2022 but has gone up to over Sh120 because of efforts by the current administration. Tea farmers received huge bonuses last year, we have hopes they will get even better pay this year,” he said.

At the same time, the Deputy President said President William Ruto has performed in lowering the cost of living, reviving the country’s economy and improving the income of smallholder farmers since the Kenya Kwanza administration took power.

On the country’s economic situation, the DP said the economy is now on a stable footing since Kenya is out of the danger of debt distress.

“President William Ruto inherited a beaten economy and huge debts. But he has settled and managed the situation, the economy is recovering and foreign debts are being paid. The price of the dollar in forex exchange is down and price of unga is down. The cost of living is also going down,” said the DP

“We have assisted the President and he is working hard, we can see fruits of his work. Let us be patient with him and we will fully enjoy fruits of his efforts,” he added.

Emphasising that the Ruto Administration is supporting crop production alongside reforms in key sub-sectors targeting to boost the economy, the Deputy President said the government has set aside Sh800 million to upgrade the New KCC Embu Milk cooling plant to a processing plant.

On coffee sub-sector, the DP said distribution of the Sh4 billion cherry fund to farmers will be expedited.

“Embu New KCC plant will get Sh800 million facelift. Though we inherited a beaten economy, the situation has really changed and farmers can really feel the positive impact,” he said.

The DP was accompanied by the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Senators Alex Mundigi (Embu), Samson Cherargei (Nandi) and MPs Muchangi Karemba (Runyenjes), Nebart Muriuki (Mbeere South), Pamela Njoki Njeru (Embu Woman Rep), Onesmus Ngogoyo (Kajiado North), Benjamin Gathiru Mejjadonk (Embakasi Central), Geoffrey Ruku (Mbeere North), Gitonga Mukunji (Manyatta) and MCAs.

Principal Secretaries Esther Mworia (State Department for Technical and Vocational Education and Training -Tvet), Alex Wachira (State Department for Energy), Gitonga Mugambi (State Department for Forestry), Eng Joseph Mbugua (State Department for Roads), Muthoni Njagi (State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries) and James Muhati (State Department for Economic Planning), Ephantus Kimotho (State Department for Irrigation) and Edward Kisiang’ani (State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications) were also present.