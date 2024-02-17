DP Gachagua, Uhuru at burial of former police boss King’ori Mwangi

He died on Sunday while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan hospital

The burial of Former Assistant Inspector General Zachary King’ori Mwangi is underway at his Ndugamano home in Tetu Constituency, Nyeri County. He died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a Nairobi Hospital.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are among dignitaries attending the ceremony.

The top cop was mourned by various leaders including Kenyatta who eulogized him as a man who exhibited great leadership skills, integrity, and dedication to service.

In a statement, Kenyatta acknowledged that his professionalism and dedication to service saw him rise through the ranks right from when he joined the Kenya Police Force in 1988 to his retirement in 2021 at his last posting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He served as the Provincial Police Officer (PPO) in Nairobi, Mombasa and Western regions.

During his time, he also served as the director of operations at police headquarters, police spokesman, director of Kenya Police Campus in Kiganjo and principal assistant to the Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police.

He lives behind three children and a grandson. His wife and firstborn son are deceased.