DP Gachagua urges EACC to hire professionals as investigators

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and other security agencies to hire professionals to aid in investigating financial crimes.

Speaking on Tuesday during the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) at Sarova Whitesands Hotel, Mombasa, 40th Annual Seminar, the DP urged EACC to hire professionals such as accountants, bankers, instead of police officers, to investigate complex matters.

“Sometimes police officers are assigned to investigate complex issues that they cannot comprehend like on financial accounting. EACC should hire professionals in every filed as investigators like bankers and accountants to deal with financial crimes because such areas are complex,” said Gachagua.

The DP expressed concern over the handling of his Ksh200 million case saying that if it was handled by a professional accountant, it may have not ended in court. He stated that due to shoddy investigations by police officers on various matters, the Taskforce on Police Reforms led by Chief Justice (Rtd.) David Maraga has recommended recruitment of professionals as inspectors. He asked members of professional bodies to apply for the jobs once the recommendations are implemented. The move, he said, will improve and maintain standards in the national agency involved in fighting graft.

The DP welcomed a request by ICPAK to advice the government on public debt management, saying the mode of operation for President William Ruto’s Administration is engagement and consultancy with professionals. “We appreciate that ICPAK has pronounced itself on a number of issues related to revenue collection, especially what you term as double taxation and capping on maximum tax,” he said.

At the same time, the DP said the Kenya Kwanza administration will continue pointing out and revealing the economic mess left behind by the previous Jubilee regime despite criticism by the Opposition Azimio leaders as he defended President William Ruto from any blame.

On the public debt, the Deputy President stated that the former regime is responsible for the economic mess that President Ruto inherited in 2022.

“The truth is that our challenge is public debt…..we did not make it ourselves. After swearing-in on the first day, I spoke about the status of the economy we inherited and said that we found a Sh9.6 trillion debt, Sh900 billion pending bills, Eurobond of USD 2 billion and a demoralised public service. We were facing potential economic shutdown. The truth must be said,” he stated.

He continued,

“We found ourselves in a hole but we are rebuilding the economy through tightening revenue collection and sealing loopholes. Though the debts were committed by the former government, the current government must pay since we inherited both assets and liabilities”.

The Deputy President said Opposition leaders castigating the President over the economic status of the country, want the government to default so that repercussions can ensue.

“The debts are on record. President Ruto was not part of the commitments because he had been omitted and isolated in the Cabinet and National Security Committee. The culprits do not want the truth. We are putting figures together and Kenyans will know the truth,” said Gachagua.

The DP further stated that national revenue collection had increased from Ksh60 million to Ksh350 million daily after the government decided to shut down over 1148 pay bill numbers that were been used by various State offices and rolled out one paybill number to be used for all payments.

“There was resistance on changes to one paybill number. We are at Ksh350 million and in three months we may be able to collect Sh1 billion daily. Let everybody embrace technology,” said Gachagua.

Elsewhere, the Deputy President distributed relief food to more than 500 families in Barawa village in Kisauni Constituency.

The beneficiaries are victims of floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains.

The Deputy President asked the Mombasa county government to allocate and release funds to complement mitigation efforts of the National Government.