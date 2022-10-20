DP Gachagua urges parents to enroll children in TVET institutions

ByKBC Reporter
Tags

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged parents to prioritise Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for their children, as it presents more self-employment career opportunities.

He said it’s through investments in vocational education that the development needs of the country can be realised.

The Deputy President said TVET education which was the brainchild of President William Ruto, when he was the Deputy President, would receive the much needed attention for the development of the country.

Speaking at Aldai TTI in Nandi County, on Wednesday, DP Gachagua said plans were underway to recruit 3,000 tutors to cope up with the increasing number of students joining TVET institutions.

He urged  Kenyans to  acknowledge  the fact that  young people  who  are  trained  at TTI  have the  knowledge and technical knowhow to create jobs  and  be self reliance.

  

Latest posts

Ruto to preside over first National Holiday as Kenya’s President

Muraya Kamunde

Senate to probe death of two-year old boy at KNH

Muraya Kamunde

Lands nominee Zachariah Njeru vows to deal with corruption

Margaret Kalekye

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: