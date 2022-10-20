DP Gachagua urges parents to enroll children in TVET institutions

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged parents to prioritise Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for their children, as it presents more self-employment career opportunities.

He said it’s through investments in vocational education that the development needs of the country can be realised.

The Deputy President said TVET education which was the brainchild of President William Ruto, when he was the Deputy President, would receive the much needed attention for the development of the country.

Speaking at Aldai TTI in Nandi County, on Wednesday, DP Gachagua said plans were underway to recruit 3,000 tutors to cope up with the increasing number of students joining TVET institutions.

He urged Kenyans to acknowledge the fact that young people who are trained at TTI have the knowledge and technical knowhow to create jobs and be self reliance.