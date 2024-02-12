DP Gachagua urges Western region to rally behind Ruto for development

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on leaders from Western region to work together, and closely with the government, for the development of the region.

Speaking on Sunday when he attended a holy mass at St Andrew Kaggwa Catholic Church in Kwanza Constituency, Trans Nzoia County, the Deputy President said a united country would lead to faster development.

“We congratulate the western leaders for the effort to unite the people. I call on the leaders to continue uniting the people and behind the President for the good of our country,” said Mr Gachagua who also led a fundraiser for the construction of the church after the mass presided over by Retired Kitale Diocese Bishop Maurice Crowley.

The DP welcomed the move by Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya to work with the government despite being elected on an opposition party.

“The governor did well to come to work with the President. That is leadership. It is being pragmatic because it is in government where resources are shared,” added Mr Gachagua who was accompanied by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, Host MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi and Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, dozens of MPs and local leaders.

The Deputy President also asked farmers in Trans Nzoia to increase acreage under maize saying the government had released adequate subsidized fertilizer which is being sold at Sh2,500 per 50kg bag.

“Trans Nzoia County is important in our country’s food security. The subsidized fertilizer is readily available here. We thank the governor for ensuring last mile distribution of the fertilizer,” said the Deputy President who discouraged the farmers against selling all their harvests asking them to keep some for domestic consumption.

He also asked dairy farmers to supply milk to the New KCC saying they are offering better prices after the government’s intervention. The DP said the milk glut that had seen prices drop had been dealt with.

“As a government, we released Sh900 million to stabilise the prices in the milk sector after a glut following the heavy rains. The prices at Kenya Cooperatives Creameries will be raised from Sh45 per litre to Sh50 from March 1 and up to Sh60 in the coming months,” he said.

At the same time, the DP warned teachers against sending learners home Junior Secondary School learners for lack of school uniform or desks saying stern action will be taken against them.

“Let them not send our children home over levies and unnecessary fees introduced at the school. Any teacher defying the government’s orders will face stern action,” he warned.