DP Gachagua visits former school Kianyaga High School, promising facelift

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday returned to his school, Kianyaga Boys High School in Kirinyaga County, with other old boys, promising to turn it into a model institution.

During the visit, the Deputy President attended the school’s Board of Management meeting, which deliberated on various development initiatives aimed at boosting performance.

The Deputy President attended the secondary school between 1978-1983.

“I am glad the school’s performance is on an upward trend. We will support you in all ways necessary, but you must keep your side of the bargain. You must work hard. The boy-child has for long been neglected and this, with time, has lowered his self-esteem. It is time to position yourselves as men of valour and rise above that clout,” Gachagua said.

The Deputy President commended the School’s Principal Mbothu Muriithi, the Board of Management and parents for the improvement in performance.

This was a follow-up meeting to the school, which he visited in March 2023 alongside other old boys in which he affirmed that former students have a responsibility of supporting infrastructural improvement of the institution for better performance.

During the nostalgic event, the Deputy President reminisced about his days as a student saying the institution transformed him to who he is today.

He said he was an excellent actor in the Drama Club, top volleyball player and one of the three students who scored a distinction in English Literature in the final year.

He also spent time with the teachers and the learners, urging them to shun alcoholism, drugs and substance abuse as he insisted on discipline and focus on education.

“Don’t engage in illicit alcohol and drugs. It is sad that we recently lost 13 people and others have gone blind in this region due to the consumption of the illicit brews,” he said.

He added that the government is taking measures to end consumption of illicit brew and abuse of drugs across the country.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Njeri Maina and MPs Githinji Gichimu (Gichugu), George Kariuki (Ndia), Eric Wamumbi (Mathira) and a host of MCAs.