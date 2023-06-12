DP Gachagua vows to stamp out illicit brews in Upper Eastern

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pledged a relentless crackdown on illicit brews and drug abuse in the country.

Speaking on Monday in Tharaka Nithi County, Gachagua decried that the menace has affected thousands of youths in the country hence the need to take immediate interventions.

The DP said the government will not look back in the fight against illicit brew, urging security officials to raid illicit brew dens and ensure the culprits are brought to book.

“President William Ruto does not take alcohol. Rigathi Gachagua quit alcohol 15 years ago and he has no intention of going back. Prof Kindiki does not even take cocacola because it looks like alcohol and PS Raymond Omollo does not take alcohol.”

“This is the administration that will sort this problem,” he stated

Gachagua issued a stern warning to Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs aiding in the operation of illicit brew dens, saying the government will not hesitate to sack officials who show negligence in the fight.

“These assistant Chiefs and Chiefs there is nowhere these things are brewed that they do not know. All the bhang that is sold, the station commanders know. In many instances they are the ones who offer them protection and safe passage and that is the truth,” said Gachagua

“The regional commissioner is the eye and the ear of the President here in Eastern region. So, if the President has said there will be no bhang and illicit brew as the Regional Commissioner it is your work on behalf of the President to make sure that happens,” he added

The DP had convened the third regional meeting in Chuka’s Kirubia Stadium to facilitate multi-agency engagement in fight against illicit brews.