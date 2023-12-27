DP Gachagua warns individuals attempting to revive Mungiki sect

Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has put on notice individuals he says are attempting to revive the outlawed Mungiki group.

Speaking when he hosted more than 8,000 youth at his residence in Mathira, Nyeri County, Gachagua said the people behind attempts to revive the proscribed criminal group were driving their agenda through media interviews, as well as youth meetings disguised as conferences.

He cautioned the youth against attempts to be recruited into the outlawed group.

“The government cannot allow the resurgence of such groups and I urge our youth not to join outlawed groups which will only cause more harm in our community” he said.

The DP’s warning shot comes a month after female parliamentarians from Mt Kenya region raised an alarm over the resurgence of the Mungiki sect.

He also urged the youth to avoid engaging in abuse of toxic alcohol and drugs saying the government has made great progress in the war against illicit alcohol and drug abuse.

“Nothing gives me pleasure than this progress we have made in the battle. I celebrate our youth for heeding our call to abandon the vices and embrace productive ventures,” said Gachagua.