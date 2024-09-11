DP Gachagua warns leaders against politicising key sectors

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked politicians to stop engaging in unnecessary politicking, including interfering with key sectors like tea that could hamper higher income for thousands of farmers.

Gachagua said it is wrong to politicise everything when Kenyans are waiting for the government to provide solutions to the economic difficulties facing them.

Speaking in Ollessos, Nandi County on Wednesday when he attended the burial of Mama Hellena Jepkosgei Bett, the mother of businessman David Lang’at—the chairman of DL Group of Companies—the DP said petty politics of chest-thumping and bragging is unnecessary and retrogressive.

“Stop politicking and let us work for Kenyans. We don’t need to politick everyday yet elections are still far away. Let us allow the President, the Deputy President and those given responsibilities to work,” said the DP.

He said President William Ruto is focused on improving the lives of all Kenyans through key interventions aimed at making the economy better.

“I give an assurance that the President is doing everything possible as we help him, to mobilise resources despite the economic challenges, to develop the country. Let’s stop chest-thumping, bragging and unnecessary engagements but humble ourselves and serve the people,” he said.

During the burial service, the Deputy President delivered President Ruto’s condolences to the family.

In his speech, Mr Gachagua mourned Mama Hellena as steadfast, loving and focused on bringing up their children.

Further, he called on leaders not to drag politics into the sale of tea at the Mombasa Auction saying the challenges reported recently have been dealt with and now farmers should expect better earnings.

The DP said he had unlocked the impasse that had seen tea from the Western region—including Nandi, Bomet, Kericho, Nyamira, Kakamega counties and others—pile in warehouses in Mombasa for failure to be exported.

“We had a challenge on exporting tea from this region because there was high production because of favourable weather conditions and subsidized fertiliser. But we also had a problem of quality that led to a high reserve price being put on the tea from this area. I was there last week, and we solved the issue on reserve price and it has been lifted. Tea from the region is now being sold at the auction,” he assured.

It is wrong for some leaders to try to distabilise the sector through petty politics, the DP said, asking them to desist from doing so.

“We are asking leaders not to politicise the sale of tea because it will distabilise the sector yet thousands of farmers depend on it. We need to check on quality and tea hawking, which is prevalent in this region. The hawkers are stealing tea and taking it to factories which is contaminating the quality of the tea processed,” he said as he asked for consideration of production of orthodox tea which is more beneficial to the farmers.