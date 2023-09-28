DP Gachagua: We will consolidate Elnino response plan

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Thursday convened an El Nino response and impact mitigation strategic meeting that brought together leadership from both levels of government, other government response agencies as well as partners to assess and discuss preparedness in dealing with the expected El Nino rains.

There have also been projections that the country is likely to experience heavy rains from this month to January 2024.

The Deputy President gave the government’s commitment to ensure preparedness as well as ensure every responsible State sector and agencies is prepared to play their role efficiently.

“I give the government’s commitment that we will apply all resources at our disposal.”

Mr Gachagua underscored that the government intends to prevent a reactionary approach to the expected situation through proper coordination and engagement with different partners.

“Failing to plan is planning to fail. Let us compare notes, consolidate and refine the strategy to avoid disjointed reactionary actions.”

He called on county governments to complement national government efforts especially financially to arrest the situation.

“The two levels of give are not in competition. Let the counties work with the national government in a coordinated approach”

Cs Miano “There is need for cross-cutting coordination at all levels of government, humanitarian organisation and all actors.”

The Council of Governors through the chair have also expressed their determination to ensure preparedness in the devolved units.

Waiguru “Counties are Coordinating response mechanisms. 23 have submitted reports on their preparedness. Rest will be coming.

Counties have mapped out shortstops, made plans for relocation of people, provision of relevant goods and services, robust disease control mechanisms, measures to clear drainages.”

“Out of 23 counties that have submitted reports we have an estimate of Sh8 billion shillings. When others come we may need 15B.”

The drought steering committee through the chairman also enumerated the preparedness of the committee which includes the partners saying plans to ensure food distribution are already solidified.

The Deputy President also called on Kenyans to remain vigilant during the period and has urged the media to work with the government to keep Kenyans informed and enlightened throughout the situation.