DP Gachagua won’t file petition on judicial officer, welcomes dialogue

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed the statement by Chief Justice Martha Koome inviting dialogue on the critical issue of accountability of the Judiciary.

In a statement DP Gachagua has noted that he will not file the petition against Justice Esther Maina to Judicial Service Commission -JSC for now as he had promised.

“Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua notes the current national discourse on judicial transparency and application of Article 10 of the Constitution of Kenya on the conduct of Judges and other Judicial Officers.” Read the statement.

He has urged all Kenyans to support the process.

On Monday, Chief Justice Martha Koome maintained that the Judicial Service Commission was committed to maintain the independence of the Judiciary.

CJ Koome said she was ready to receive DP Gachagus’s petition on a corrupt Judicial officer she named on Sunday.

Speaking during a press briefing, the President of the Supreme Court of Kenya further said she has requested for an appointment with President to dialogue following the recent frequent attacks on Judiciary from the executive arm of the government.

Underscoring the corruption menace in the country, Koome called for tangible evidence on corrupt judicial officers instead of blanket condemnation.

She warned that the continuous threats on the judiciary will set a precedence of a constitutional crisis of the executive.

